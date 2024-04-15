The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.82. 6,430,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,365. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average is $208.11. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

