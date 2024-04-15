Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $63,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

BKAG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. 109,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,829. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

