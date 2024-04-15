Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,489 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 8,126 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,783.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Nash sold 678 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.00, for a total value of $290,862.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,554,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $416,371 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OM. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Outset Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. 1,088,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Stories

