Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Update

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

