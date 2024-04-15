Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.81. 8,667,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.48 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

