15,432 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,877. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 940,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,313. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

