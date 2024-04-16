1,820 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COF traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.36. 2,206,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,615. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

