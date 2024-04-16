26,400 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 345,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.