3,629 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 2,046,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

