6,624 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.09. 200,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,492. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,122.14 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

