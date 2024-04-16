7,823 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 102.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 63,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMCR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 699,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,295. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

