96,345 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 0.06% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 612,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.16.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

