AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 904,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,747 shares of company stock worth $3,858,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 20.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 39.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

AAR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. 171,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,143. AAR has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

