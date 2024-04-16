Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $79.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00054517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,180,330 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

