Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.34% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 351,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 72,686 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. 1,524,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

