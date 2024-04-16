Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 16,484,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,710,099. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

