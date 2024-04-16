Allen Capital Group LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 727,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,808. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

