Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 6,267 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 5,816,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,023. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

