American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock remained flat at $218.40 during trading on Tuesday. 4,176,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.88. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.