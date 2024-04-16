Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 807,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Arcimoto Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 88,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 222.57% and a negative net margin of 751.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.
