Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 807,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Arcimoto Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 88,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 222.57% and a negative net margin of 751.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcimoto Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 242.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

