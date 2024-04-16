Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 357,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,169. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $646.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

