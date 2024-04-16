Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $695.10 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.08 billion and approximately $695.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $34.61 or 0.00054194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,611,761 coins and its circulating supply is 377,922,121 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

