Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 315,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

