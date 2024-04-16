Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,350,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.10% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 598,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 224,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,535,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

