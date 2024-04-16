Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 3,099,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

