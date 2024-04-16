Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 658,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.