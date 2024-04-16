Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 924,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,987 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after buying an additional 1,138,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after buying an additional 939,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,087,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 352,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,160. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.