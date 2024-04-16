Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 113,256 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 777.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 1,442,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.