Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,078. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

