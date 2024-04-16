Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.29. 254,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,056. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average of $233.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.