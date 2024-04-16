Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

