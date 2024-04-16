Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,781. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

