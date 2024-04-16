Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,033. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

