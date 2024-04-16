Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2,086.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after acquiring an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after buying an additional 645,429 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,621,000.

XMHQ stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 291,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

