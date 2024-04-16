Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.93. 145,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

