Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $73,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.82. 2,324,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.