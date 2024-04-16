Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. 1,361,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

