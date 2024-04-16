Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,688 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,688 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,927. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

