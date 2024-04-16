Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,389.24

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $41,389.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00082261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00031799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012741 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally."

