Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Reaches $0.41

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.