Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.56. 500,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,777. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.