Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 2.5% Higher

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.94 ($32.91) and last traded at €30.74 ($32.70). 126,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.98 ($31.89).

Cancom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.85 and its 200 day moving average is €27.34.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

