Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Captivision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Captivision stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Captivision alerts:

Captivision Stock Performance

CAPT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 83,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,543. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25.

Captivision Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.