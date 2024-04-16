Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,929. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 169,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

