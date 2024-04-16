Concordium (CCD) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and $1.01 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,041,838,322 coins and its circulating supply is 9,323,264,748 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

