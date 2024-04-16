ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 132,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $686.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 743,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after buying an additional 419,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.