DeXe (DEXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $448.06 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $448.06 million and $2.39 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $12.29 or 0.00019210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 11.56017304 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,726,529.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

