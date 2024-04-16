Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

