Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. 1,524,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.