Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 2,695,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

